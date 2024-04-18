Superman | Neva Howell interpreterà Martha Kent nel film di James Gunn

Superman Neva

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
Superman: Neva Howell interpreterà Martha Kent nel film di James Gunn (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Neva Howell (Burden, Run the Race) vestirà i panni di Martha Kent, la madre adottiva di Clark Kent, in Superman della Warner Bros/DC Studios diretto da James Gunn. L’attrice si unisce così alla lista di coloro che hanno interpretato Ma Kent sul grande schermo che include Phyllis Thaxter in Superman di Richard Donner (1978), Eva Marie Saint in Superman Returns di Bryan Singer (2006) e Diane Lane ne L‘uomo d’acciaio di Zack Snyder (2013). Si tratta di una notizia che arriva sulla scia dell’annuncio, arrivato giusto ieri, che Pruitt Taylor Vince interpreterà Jonathan Kent, padre adottivo di Clark nonché marito di Martha, nel nuovo film su ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv

Notizie Correlate

  • Superman Neva

    L'attrice Neva Howell ha ottenuto il ruolo di Martha Kent nel film Superman, con star David Corenswet, scritto e diretto da James Gunn. Sarà Neva Howell a interpretare Martha Kent nel film Superman, ... (movieplayer)

Superman: Neva Howell nel cast nel ruolo di Martha Kent – Lo Spazio Bianco

Pruitt Taylor Vince's casting as Pa Kent in 'Superman' raises eyebrows, fans call it 'biggest downgrade' - DC fans share mixed reactions after Pruitt Taylor Vince is announced as Pa Kent for the upcoming 'Superman' film ...meaww

Seth MacFarlane Foundation Teams With Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation To Restore Its First-Ever Collection Of Animated Pics - Seth MacFarlane Foundation teams with Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation to restore its first-ever collection of animated movies ...deadline

Martha Kent Role Cast by James Gunn for Upcoming Superman Movie - Neva Howell, known for her roles in "Fever Dreams" and "Logan Lucky," has been tapped to embody Martha Kent, the emblematic adoptive mother of Clark Kent.gobookmart

Video di Tendenza
Video Superman Neva
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.