SK chemicals - Dongsung Chemica - and Black Yak Collaborate on Commercializing Sustainable Footwear

SK chemicals, Dongsung Chemical, and Black Yak Collaborate on Commercializing Sustainable Footwear (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) SEONGNAM, South Korea, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/
SK Chemicals (CEO Ahn Jae-hyun), Dongsung Chemical (Co-CEOs Baek Jin-woo and Lee Man-woo), and BYN Black Yak (Chairman Kang Tae-sun, hereinafter Black Yak) announced on the 18th that they've developed Sustainable Footwear materials using the naturally-derived material "ECOTRION" and applied them to Black Yak's "Trekking Shoes 343 MAX." Consumers are attracted to the trekking shoes, launched as a new product this spring, because they satisfy both the high functionality required for outdoor activities and the value consumption trend for eco-friendly materials that reduce greenhouse gases. The three companies introduced this product after a year of collaboration. SK ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
SK Chemicals (CEO Ahn Jae-hyun), Dongsung Chemical (Co-CEOs Baek Jin-woo and Lee Man-woo), and BYN Black Yak (Chairman Kang Tae-sun, hereinafter Black Yak) announced on the 18th that they've developed Sustainable Footwear materials using the naturally-derived material "ECOTRION" and applied them to Black Yak's "Trekking Shoes 343 MAX." Consumers are attracted to the trekking shoes, launched as a new product this spring, because they satisfy both the high functionality required for outdoor activities and the value consumption trend for eco-friendly materials that reduce greenhouse gases. The three companies introduced this product after a year of collaboration. SK ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
SK chemicals, Dongsung Chemical, and Black Yak Collaborate on Commercializing Sustainable Footwear
SK chemicals, Dongsung Chemical, and Black Yak Collaborate on Commercializing Sustainable Footwear - SK chemicals (CEO Ahn Jae-hyun), Dongsung Chemical (Co-CEOs Baek Jin-woo and Lee Man-woo), and BYN Black Yak (Chairman Kang Tae-sun, hereinafter Black Yak) announced on the 18th that they've developed ...adnkronos
SiAT Partners with Zeon to Launch Innovative SWCNT Conductive Paste, Enhancing Battery Fast Charging and Energy Density - SiAT, a leading Taiwan manufacturer of advanced nanomaterials for batteries, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Japan's Zeon Corporation. This collaboration marks the introduction of ...lelezard
Video chemicals DongsungVideo chemicals Dongsung