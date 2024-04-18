Oldboy | Lionsgate e Park Chan-wook al lavoro sulla serie TV tratta dal film cult

Park Chan-Wook sta sviluppando il suo capolavoro Oldboy per la prima volta come serie in lingua inglese in collaborazione con Lionsgate Television. Il regista, che ha diretto e co-sceneggiato il ... (metropolitanmagazine)

Park Chan-wook to adapt 'Oldboy' into English TV series - Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will adapt his 2003 masterpiece "Oldboy" into an English-language TV series in collaboration with Lionsgate Television. Park, the director and co-writer of the original ...thedailystar

21 years after its release, Oldboy director is working on an English language TV remake of the cult classic - Legendary director Director Park Chan-wook is currently working on another English language reimagining of his cult classic flick Oldboy, despite the last Hollywood remake flopping.gamesradar

Lionsgate & Park Chan-wook team for English-language ‘Oldboy’ remake - Lionsgate Television is partnering with South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook to develop an English-language series adaptation of his 2003 thriller Oldboy. Park directed and co-wrote the film, which ...tbivision