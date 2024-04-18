Oldboy | Lionsgate e Park Chan-wook al lavoro sulla serie TV tratta dal film cult

Oldboy: Lionsgate e Park Chan-wook al lavoro sulla serie TV tratta dal film cult (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Dopo il remake americano, arriva la serie ma stavolta è coinvolto l'autore del film originale del 2003 Il regista e co-sceneggiatore di Oldboy Park Chan-wook sta collaborando con Lionsgate Television per sviluppare il primo adattamento seriale in lingua inglese dell'acclamato film. Il regista coreano produrrà la serie insieme al suo partner produttore Syd Lim. "Park è uno dei narratori più visionari della nostra generazione e siamo entusiasti di collaborare con lui per portare il suo capolavoro cinematografico sul piccolo schermo", ha dichiarato Scott Herbst, vicepresidente esecutivo di Lionsgate TV e responsabile dello sviluppo delle sceneggiature. "Questo adattamento seriale di ...
