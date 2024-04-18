Me Fashion Award 2024 | parata di volti noti a Messina Da Marco De Vincenzo a Jo Squillo Ma anche Mauro Scalia e Sara Maino Sozzani

The Retail Summit to honour Ozwald Boateng OBE with Exclusive Icon Award - TRS will also host its fourth annual Women in Retail Reception, offering an inspiring evening with industry trailblazers ...zawya

How The Venice Biennale Became The Hottest Ticket For The Fashion Industry - One of the most famous modern artists of his time, Weiwei is returning to the Biennale this year with an exhibition titled Neither Nor. The Chinese contemporary artists will showcase his Lego ...elle

Business 101: What SMEs need to participate in the green economy - Earth Day marks a time for reflection and decisive action concerning conserving the environment, with 2024 initiatives aimed at reducing the usage of plastics.iol.co.za