Fashion Award

Me Fashion Award 2024: parata di volti noti a Messina. Da Marco De Vincenzo a Jo Squillo. Ma anche Mauro Scalia e Sara Maino Sozzani (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) volti noti della moda, designer e cantanti. A Messina l’evento che ha fatto brillare la città dello Stretto Si è concluso lo scorso 12 Aprile il Me Fashion Award, la seconda edizione dell’evento di moda più prestigioso della città dello Stretto organizzato da Patrizia Casale, Tanti i volti noti del Fashion biz, da Marco De Vincenzo – Etro – a Mauro Scalia – DSquared 2 – ma anche Sara Mainò Sozzani e Jo Squillo, conduttrice della kermesse. L’iniziativa, realizzata in coorganizzazione con il Comune di Messina, è stata patrocinata dalla Camera Nazionale della ModaItaliana.  A Messina enti ...
Marco De Vincenzo, il direttore creativo di Etro protagonista del ME Fashion Award 2024

