Liverpool - Salah va via a fine stagione? Ecco il sostituto

Liverpool XI vs Atalanta: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League game today - The Reds were dismantled 3-0 at Anfield last Thursday in a huge shock for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who then lost ground in the Premier League title race by falling to another surprise defeat at home to ...standard.co.uk

Liverpool team vs Atalanta predicted as Cody Gakpo in and Darwin Núñez out for crunch second leg - Liverpool takes on Atalanta in the Europa League later today. Here, some of our writers select the starting XIs we would like Jürgen Klopp to choose in Bergamo.uk.news.yahoo

Liverpool, Manchester United rival Arsenal, Chelsea in Raphinha chase - Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all keen on having Barcelona winger Raphinha in their ranks.thehardtackle