LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | tremenda caduta per Harper Carr in solitaria lanciato verso il success - bene Tiberi

LIVE Tour

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: tremenda caduta per Harper. Carr in solitaria lanciato verso il successo, bene Tiberi (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA GENERALE DEL Tour OF THE Alps 15.12 Il primo a reagire è Sosa infatti, con Lopez che a questo punto va dietro all’alfiere della Movistar. 15.11 Si sono fermati completamente i migliori, con Paret-Peintre che sta volando via e ha solo 48? di ritardo dal leader Lopez. Carr ha un vantaggio sul plotone maglia verde si 3’14”. 15.10 Storer rimbalza, e dà un’altra accelerata Piganzoli. Queste azioni però certamente non fanno paura ai big. 15.10 Il transalpino ha lo stesso distacco di Tiberi, con la Bahrain che per ora lascia fare. 15.09 Scatta Paret-Peintre, compagno di squadra di Ben O’Connor rientrato in gruppo e che si trova a soli 48? da Lopez. 15.08 Prova a trovare una vittoria per due anni consecutivi al Tour of ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Notizie Correlate

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA GENERALE DEL Tour OF THE Alps 14.12 Gruppo che appena inizia l’ascesa comincia a perdere pezzi, vediamo chi detterà il ritmo e chi lancerà il ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA GENERALE DEL Tour OF THE Alps 14.00 Simon Carr si prende il GPM di prima categoria del Passo del Compet, il tandem britannico-colombiano ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA GENERALE DEL Tour OF THE Alps 13.42 Ci siamo lasciati ieri con la grande azione dello spagnolo Juan Pedro Lopez che si è preso tappa e maglia. ... (oasport)

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: la frazione regina, Tiberi a caccia del podio

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score: 1st T20I of New Zealand Tour of Pakistan, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM - Welcome to the LIVE coverage of 1st T20I of New Zealand Tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start on 18 Apr 2024 at 07:30 PM Venue : Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Pakistan squad - Agha Salman, ...hindustantimes

Glen Campbell 'wasn’t really communicating much' at the end of his life, says son - Seven years after Glen Campbell's death from Alzheimer's, as a re-recorded version of his majestic final album features posthumous duets with some of the biggest stars in music, two of the singer's ch ...express.co.uk

Cinquant'anni per il Blues: al Santomato LIVE tappa esclusiva della band di Treves - Unica data toscana per la storica formazione nata nel 1974 dall'idea e dalla sfrenata passione del 'Puma di Lambrate' ...lanazione

Video di Tendenza
Video LIVE Tour
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.