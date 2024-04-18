LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | partita la fuga con Piganzol - Carthy ed Higuita

(Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LALA CLASSIFICA GENERALE DELOF THE12.11: Il quartetto composto da Carr,i si è preso un minuto sul gruppo. Ci sono tra loro poi una serie di altri corridori che hanno provato ad entrare nella. 12.08: Ci riprovano Carr e, supportati anche da Sergio(Bora-Hansgrohe) e Davidei (Team Polti Kometa). Un gruppetto sicuramente molto interessante. 12.07: Non riescono ad andare via i due della EF. Il gruppo in questo inizio dinon sta concedendo nulla. 12.00: Provano ad andarsene inSimon Carr e Hugh. I due della EF cercano di portare via ...

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA GENERALE DEL Tour OF THE Alps 11.19: La frazione regina di questo Tour of the Alps . Si comincia a salire dopo nemmeno sei chilometir passando ... (oasport)

