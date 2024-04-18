LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | partita la fuga con Piganzol - Carthy ed Higuita

LIVE Tour

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: partita la fuga con Piganzoli, Carthy ed Higuita (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA GENERALE DEL Tour OF THE Alps 12.11: Il quartetto composto da Carr, Carthy, Higuita e Piganzoli si è preso un minuto sul gruppo. Ci sono tra loro poi una serie di altri corridori che hanno provato ad entrare nella fuga. 12.08: Ci riprovano Carr e Carthy, supportati anche da Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) e Davide Piganzoli (Team Polti Kometa). Un gruppetto sicuramente molto interessante. 12.07: Non riescono ad andare via i due della EF. Il gruppo in questo inizio di tappa non sta concedendo nulla. 12.00: Provano ad andarsene in fuga Simon Carr e Hugh Carthy. I due della EF cercano di portare via ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Notizie Correlate

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA GENERALE DEL Tour OF THE Alps 11.19: La frazione regina di questo Tour of the Alps. Si comincia a salire dopo nemmeno sei chilometir passando ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE della quarta tappa del Tour of the Alps 2024, con partenza da Leifers e con arrivo a Borgo ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE DALLE 11.35 LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 14.44 La nostra DIRETTA LIVE della terza tappa ... (oasport)

FUORICLASSE LIVE - TOUR À TURIN

Apple CEO to Meet Singapore Leader to Wrap Whirlwind Asia Tour - Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is meeting Singapore’s leader at the tail end of his most extensive Southeast Asia Tour in years, searching for new growth markets and manufacturing ...hindustantimes

LIVE Nation deserves to face the antitrust music - Venues can feel pressured to use Ticketmaster as its ticket vendor: LIVE Nation could use its promotional power to prevent the venue from getting shows. Artists have a similar issue, with little ...ft

Bad Bunny and 'Harry Potter': 25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, April 19–21 - Anthony Geraci, Melissa Errico, Bad Bunny, James Montgomery and "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince in Concert" are featured in events this weekend.stamfordadvocate

Video di Tendenza
Video LIVE Tour
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.