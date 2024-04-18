LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | la frazione regin - Tiberi a caccia del podio

(Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LALA CLASSIFICA GENERALE DELOF THE11.19: Laa di questoof the. Si comincia a salire dopo nemmeno sei chilometir passando per il Passo di San Lugano (15,2 km al 5,3%), discesa e altre due salite non categorizzate, quella di Sveseri (2,9 km al 9,2%) ed il Passo del Redebus (4,5 km all’8,9%, picco al 15% all’inizio). Si scende verso Zivignago e inizia la parte davvero dura: Passo del Compet verso Vetriolo Terme (9,6 km all’8,1%), salita che rimane spesso su quella pendenza con strappetti in doppia cifra. Poi il Passo del Vetriolo, anch’esso abbastanza esigente (11,1 km all’8,3%): si scollina ai -37, ci sarà un altro strappo, quello di Colle San Marco (5,3 km al 7,1%) a dividere i ...

2024 RBC Heritage Start Time Thursday, Tee Times, Pairings & ESPN+ LIVE Streaming Coverage - RBC Heritage is April 18-21 at Harbour Town Golf Links, where Matt Fitzpatrick will try to defend his title. $20M in prize money is on the line.Scottie Scheffler shot -11 at The Masters ...golfweek.usatoday

Mark Cavendish set to return from illness at Tour of Turkey as he continues Tour de France preparation - Mark Cavendish is set to return from a month away from cycling with an appearance at the Tour of Turkey with Astana Qazaqstan.eurosport

Chan Kim tee times, LIVE stream, TV coverage | Corales Puntacana Championship, April 18-21 - Mark your calendar for April 18-21, when Chan Kim and the rest of the participants hit the course at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic to compete ...golfweek.usatoday