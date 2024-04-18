LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | Carr vince in solitaria a Borgo Valsugana Tiberi fa sognare ed è 3° in classifica

LIVE Tour

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Carr vince in solitaria a Borgo Valsugana. Tiberi fa sognare ed è 3° in classifica (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA classifica GENERALE DEL Tour OF THE Alps 15.46 La nostra DIRETTA LIVE termina qui! Grazie mille a tutti per averci seguito, agli amici di OA Sport un saluto e un buon proseguimento di giornata! 15.45 Anche la tappa di domani prevede tanta salita, anche se non ci sarà l’arrivo in quota. Ci sarà da percorrere due volte il Palù di Fersina, dal quale scollinamento mancheranno circa 30km dal traguardo tutti prevalentemente in discesa. 15.43 Beh, per quel che riguarda i colori azzurri quella di oggi è comunque una grande giornata. Abbiamo avuto la conferma che Antonio Tiberi è un gran talento, sta continuando il suo percorso di crescita e può giocarsela con i migliori. L’alfiere ...
