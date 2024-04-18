Juror No 2 - Clint Eastwood ha terminato la post-produzione del suo ultimo film

Juror

Juror No. 2, Clint Eastwood ha terminato la post-produzione del suo ultimo film (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) La leggenda di Hollywood, 93 anni, ha concluso la lavorazione dell'ennesimo film da regista. Non c'è niente che possa fermare Clint Eastwood, che nonostante abbia già abbondantemente superato i 90 anni ha ultimato i lavori del suo ultimo lungometraggio, Juror No. 2. Il regista ha completato la post-produzione e secondo le ultime indiscrezioni la produzione è soddisfatta di ciò che ha potuto visionare. Juror No. 2 è un dramma giudiziario ambientato nel contesto di un processo per omicidio e racconta la storia di un padre di famiglia, Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult), che svolge il ruolo di giurato nel caso in tribunale. Le cose cambiano quando inizia a rendersi conto di essere stato lui stesso …
