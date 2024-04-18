(Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Acquisition demonstrates' commitment to the automotive ecosystem and strengthens its footprint across Europe BENGALURU, India and MUNICH, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/(NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) a global leader in next-generation digitaland consulting, today announced a definitive agreement toin-, aR&Dfocused on German automotive industry. This strategic investment further strengthensR&D capabilities and reaffirms its continued commitment to global clients to navigate their digitaljourney. Headquartered in Germany, in-, is one of the ...

Infosys to Acquire Leading Engineering R&D services provider, in-tech - Acquisition demonstrates Infosys' commitment to the automotive ecosystem and strengthens its footprint across Europe ...adnkronos

Infosys Q4 PAT climbs 30% QoQ; revises FY25 revenue guidance to 1%-3% - The IT major's consolidated net profit jumped 30.51% to Rs 7,969 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 6,106 crore in Q3 FY24.business-standard

Infosys net profit jumps 30% to 7,969 cr - Net profit of Infosys Ltd rose 30% year-on-year to 7,969 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared with 6,128 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue of India's second-largest software ...fortuneindia