Hit Man: Glen Powell trasformista nel trailer della nuova commedia di Richard Linklater (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Linklater e Powell hanno firmato insieme la sceneggiatura Netflix ha diffuso in streaming il trailer di Hit Man, la nuova commedia co-scritta e diretta da Richard Linklater, con protagonista un Glen Powell trasformista e co-autore della sceneggiatura insieme al regista. Descritto come un "neo-noir dai toni più accesi", il film è incentrato su Gary Johnson (interpretato da Powell), un professore universitario che funge da esca per la polizia. La sua bussola morale inizia ad offuscarsi quando si lega sentimentalmente a Madison (Arjona), una giovane donna affascinante forse legata ad attività criminali. La loro relazione appassionata dà il via a una sequenza di inganni e rischi crescenti. ...
