Grey's Anatomy: Shonda Rhimes ha assunto una scorta a causa del fandom tossico (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Alcuni commenti molto violenti dei fan avrebbero spinto l'autrice a rivolgere a un'agenzia privata per la sua sicurezza Nel corso di una recente intervista, Shonda Rhimes ha rivelato di aver assunto una scorta a causa del fandom tossico di Grey's Anatomy, che si sarebbe spinto decisamente oltre facendo preoccupare l'autrice e showrunner per la propria incolumità. Parlando con il Sunday Times in vista del debutto della terza stagione di Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes ha ricordato anche il suo periodo come showrunner di Grey's Anatomy. Nel corso della sua carriera, Rhimes, fondatrice della casa di produzione Shondaland, ha creato diversi ...
