Good Omens 3 - Neil Gaiman svela i primi dettagli sulla stagione finale

Good Omens

Good Omens 3, Neil Gaiman svela i primi dettagli sulla stagione finale (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) L'autore ha svelato ai fan quando inizieranno i lavori sulla terza stagione già confermata Dopo la conferma del rinnovo di Good Omens per una terza e ultima stagione, non abbiamo avuto altre notizie in merito, così Neil Gaiman ha provveduto a fornire un piccolo aggiornamento per rassicurare i fan. L'autore ha ben tre show in arrivo che lo coinvolgono direttamente, Dead Boy Detectives e la stagione 2 di The Sandman che usciranno su Netflix e la stagione 3 di Good Omens su Prime Video. Parlando con Deadline, Gaiman ha confermato che i fan di Good Omens dovranno aspettare più a lungo per la stagione ...
