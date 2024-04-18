Give Back Beauty renderà Mercedes Benz Parfum un marchio di lusso (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024)
Comincia una partnership interessante nel mondo del Beauty: GiveBackBeauty farà una partnership con MercedesBenzParfums. Si occuperà infatti della linea dei profumi del celebre marchio di auto, con in mente un obiettivo preciso: renderlo un marchio di lusso.
Cosa sappiamo su MercedesBenzParfums
Infatti entrambi, sia Gruppo GiveBackBeauty (GBB), che Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions, hanno stabilito una partnership strategica. Si tratta di una collaborazione a lungo periodo per la creazione, produzione, marketing e distribuzione globale di fragranze uomo e donna. Dei brand ...Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
