Give Back Beauty renderà Mercedes Benz Parfum un marchio di lusso

Give Back

Give Back Beauty renderà Mercedes Benz Parfum un marchio di lusso (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Comincia una partnership interessante nel mondo del Beauty: Give Back Beauty farà una partnership con Mercedes Benz Parfums. Si occuperà infatti della linea dei profumi del celebre marchio di auto, con in mente un obiettivo preciso: renderlo un marchio di lusso. Cosa sappiamo su Mercedes Benz Parfums Infatti entrambi, sia Gruppo Give Back Beauty (GBB), che Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions, hanno stabilito una partnership strategica. Si tratta di una collaborazione a lungo periodo per la creazione, produzione, marketing e distribuzione globale di fragranze uomo e donna. Dei brand ...
Give Back Beauty acquisce INCC Parfums e la licenza Mercedes-Benz - Beauty Pambianconews

