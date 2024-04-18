Automation Anywhere Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

Automation Anywhere, a leader in AI-powered Automation, today announced that it has been recognized as a Certified™ Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say anonymously about their experience Working at Automation Anywhere. This year, 84 percent of employees said it's a Great Place To Work – 27 points higher than the average U.S. company. Great Place To Work is the global authority on WorkPlace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
