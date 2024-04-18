AEW | The Acclaimed e Bullet Club Gold metteranno in palio le loro cinture a AEW Dynasty

AEW The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
AEW: The Acclaimed e Bullet Club Gold metteranno in palio le loro cinture a AEW Dynasty (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Questa notte a AEW Dynamite su TBS e Triller TV, è stato annunciato che The Acclaimed e Billy Gunn sfideranno il Bullet Club Gold per le cinture Trios di AEW e ROH a AEW Dynasty, il prossimo pay-per-view firmato All Elite Wrestling. Il match andrà in onda durante lo speciale ZERO HOUR. The #AEW World Trio's Champions The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass have a message for the Bang Bang Gang!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Bowens Official @PlatinumMax @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/D3r0rkTo34— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2024 Un’alleanza mai nata Tra le due fazioni era nata un’alleanza dopo che i due gruppi avevano scoperto di essere stati attaccati da quella che si è poi rivelata essere l’Undisputed Era. Poche settimane dopo, però, Jay White e i ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Notizie Correlate

  • AEW The

    Durante l’ultimo episodio di Dynamite, la AEW ha messo in atto la solita quantità esagerata di annunci per i prossimi show della compagnia. Il primo incontro riguarda Battle of the Belts X, ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW The

    Questa notte a AEW Collision su TNT Drama e Triller TV, è stato confermato che i The Young Bucks affronteranno FTR per le cinture di coppia a AEW Dynasty, il prossimo pay-per-view firmato All ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW The

    Ci siamo manca ormai poco a WrestleMania 40 o WrestleMania XL, che dir si voglia. Un’edizione che si prospetta ricca di emozioni fra possibile sorprese e match che promettono grande ... (zonawrestling)

AEW: The Acclaimed e Bullet Club Gold metteranno in palio le loro cinture a AEW Dynasty

Key differences between Triple H’s and Vince McMahon’s WWE era - Here we have listed down the key differences between the ongoing Triple H (Paul Levesque) and Vince McMahon’s WWE era.khelnow

AEW Dynasty 2024: New matches added to PPV set for this weekend - The first-ever All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view has 10 matches on the card and the complete line was revealed on April 17.mykhel

Tony Schiavone is Not Bothered By the AEW Footage Leak - The recent episode of “AEW Dynamite” sparked varied reactions within the wrestling community, primarily due to AEW’s decision to broadcast previously unseen footage capturing the backstage altercation ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video AEW The
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.