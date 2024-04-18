AEW | The Acclaimed e Bullet Club Gold metteranno in palio le loro cinture a AEW Dynasty

(Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Questa notte a AEW Dynamite su TBS e Triller TV, è stato annunciato che Thee Billy Gunn sfideranno ilper leTrios di AEW e ROH a AEW, il prossimo pay-per-view firmato All Elite Wrestling. Il match andrà in onda durante lo speciale ZERO HOUR. The #AEW World Trio's Champions The& Daddy Ass have a message for the Bang Bang Gang!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Bowens Official @PlatinumMax @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/D3r0rkTo34— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2024 Un’alleanza mai nata Tra le due fazioni era nata un’alleanza dopo che i due gruppi avevano scoperto di essere stati attaccati da quella che si è poi rivelata essere l’Undisputed Era. Poche settimane dopo, però, Jay White e i ...

Durante l’ultimo episodio di Dynamite, la AEW ha messo in atto la solita quantità esagerata di annunci per i prossimi show della compagnia. Il primo incontro riguarda Battle of the Belts X, ... (zonawrestling)

Key differences between Triple H’s and Vince McMahon’s WWE era - Here we have listed down the key differences between the ongoing Triple H (Paul Levesque) and Vince McMahon’s WWE era.khelnow

AEW Dynasty 2024: New matches added to PPV set for this weekend - The first-ever All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view has 10 matches on the card and the complete line was revealed on April 17.mykhel

Tony Schiavone is Not Bothered By the AEW Footage Leak - The recent episode of “AEW Dynamite” sparked varied reactions within the wrestling community, primarily due to AEW’s decision to broadcast previously unseen footage capturing the backstage altercation ...msn