AEW | Spoiler da Rampage con bellissima notizia per Ruby Soho

Notizie Correlate
Complice la variazione di orario, la AEW ha registrato il prossimo episodio di Collision dopo la diretta di Dynamite di ieri notte in quel di Worcester, Massachusetts. ecco qui di seguito i ... (zonawrestling)
Dopo il commento decisamente poco carino nei confronti di The Rock tramite X (post assalto nei confronti del fratello Cody a Raw), Dustin Rhodes si rituffa nel wrestling lottato in AEW e, dopo ... (zonawrestling)
Come spesso accade, dopo la puntata di Dynamite di questa notte è stata registrata la puntata di Rampage di questo venerdì. Julia tornerà a difendere il suo titolo TBS dopo essere rientrata a ... (zonawrestling)
AEW Rampage: gli spoiler della puntata del 12/04
AEW Battle Of The Belts X Ratings + Roderick Strong vs. Fuminori Abe Set - In other news, Roderick Strong will be facing off against Fuminori Abe at DPW’s ‘Limit Break’ event, which takes place on May 19th. The show will take place in Durham, North Carolina. RODERICK STRONG ...ewrestlingnews
Potential Spoiler on whether former WWE star will dethrone Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty 2024 - Samoa Joe is set to defend his AEW World Championship against a former WWE Superstar at AEW Dynasty. The star being discussed is Swerve Strickland.msn
Bully Ray Reacts To AEW Airing All In 2023 Footage On Dynamite - Bully Ray recently took to the “Busted Open Radio” podcast to share his thoughts on AEW airing the All In 2023 backstage footage between CM Punk and Jack Perry on last week’s episode of Dynamite. On ...ewrestlingnews