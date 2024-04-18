AEW | Spoiler da Rampage con bellissima notizia per Ruby Soho

AEW: Spoiler da Rampage con bellissima notizia per Ruby Soho (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Per mesi, una relazione nascente tra due star della AEW è stata al centro di Rampage e ora è stata annunciata una gravidanza. La relazione molto reale tra Ruby Soho e “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker ha portato alla definitiva rottura delle Outcasts, con Saraya che ha voltato le spalle a Soho e ha trovato una nuova seguace in Harley Cameron. Saraya ha trasformato il tutto in un affare di famiglia, coinvolgendo il fratello Zak Knight che ha eliminato Parker di recente, portando a un match tra i due uomini. Knight ha vinto l’incontro, ma dopo una settimana dopo è Parker ad avere un motivo per festeggiare. Dopo Dynamite a Indianapolis, la compagnia ha trasmesso un segmento per Rampage, che andrà in onda dopo Collision il 20 aprile, in cui Ruby Soho ha detto ad Angelo ...
