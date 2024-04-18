AEW | HOOK non ne può più di Chris Jericho - i due si sfideranno a Dynasty

AEW: HOOK non ne può più di Chris Jericho, i due si sfideranno a Dynasty (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Da diverse settimane Chris Jericho prova a portare sotto la sua ala protettiva il campione FTW HOOK, ma con scarsi risultati. The Wizard era riuscito in parte a convincerlo, ma la scorsa settimana dopo alcune incomprensioni nel corso di un tag team match il rapporto tra i due è precipitato nuovamente e il figlio di Taz ha rafforzato la sua convinzione di non aver bisogno dell’aiuto di Jericho e soprattutto i suoi dubbi sulle reali intenzioni dell’ex campione AEW. Povero Taz Questa notte Jericho è riuscito a farsi ascoltare da HOOK grazie alla mediazione di Taz che è poi rimasto sul ring con i due per evitare eventuali problemi. Jericho ha provato ancora una volta a convincere il giovane di essere il mentore giusto per portarlo al livello massimo, ha fatto ...
