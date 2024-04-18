AEW | HOOK non ne può più di Chris Jericho - i due si sfideranno a Dynasty

AEW Dynasty 2024 Preview: Full Card, Match Predictions & More - AEW Dynasty 2024 is set for this weekend, so let’s run down everything you need to know about the upcoming pay-per-view. Who is scheduled for the card How interesting does the show seem What’s going ...ewrestlingnews

Roddy Piper’s Wife Pays Tribute To Her Husband On His 70th Birthday + More News - Roddy Piper’s 70th birthday would have taken place on Wednesday, and his widow Kitty Toombs took to the official Twitter account of her husband to remember the late WWE Hall of Famer. She wrote, ...ewrestlingnews

FTW Championship Match Made For AEW Dynasty - AEW FTW Champion HOOK will defend his title against a former AEW World Champion at this weekend's inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view.wrestlinginc