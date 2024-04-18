Aang Avatar | Paramount posticipa al 2026 la data di uscita del nuovo film animato

Aang Avatar: Paramount posticipa al 2026 la data di uscita del nuovo film animato (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Paramount ha fatto slittare al 2026 la data di uscita del film animato Aang Avatar, nel cui cast ci sarà anche Dave Bautista. Paramount ha annunciato il cambio della data di uscita del film animato Aang Avatar: il debutto è ora previsto sugli schermi americani il 30 gennaio 2026, non più il 10 ottobre 2025. Il progetto, basato su Avatar: la leggenda di Aang è ambientato nello stesso universo riportato sugli schermi, questa volta televisivi, con una serie live-action. I primi dettagli del progetto Il lungometraggio Aang Avatar è stato diretto dalla ...
