A new digital canvas for outdoor advertising arrives in the heart of Barcelona | LED DREAM Group transforms the Stage Front Stadium with cutting-edge LED display

(Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) MADRID, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/Theinunderwent a revolutionary transformation thanks to the collaboration between RCD Espanyol, the investmentPublimaes, and LED. The installation of an impressive LED screen of nearly 200 square meters on the south facade of thepromises to change thelandscape of the city. Thanks to state-of-the-art technology and impeccable engineering, LEDhas managed to create a screen that not only offers an exceptional visual experience but also provides new business opportunities. The strategic location of the screen at one of the main entrances to the city of...

Do college libraries have a place in the digital age - It’s no secret that, in recent decades, more and more resources have shifted away from the physical and toward the digital. Students’ needs have changed, and libraries have changed to match. In 2023, ...dailyuw

Protective Life Insurance Company Launches New Advisory Variable Universal Life Product on FireLight - To learn more about this product or for outsourced insurance desks to access this new fee-based VUL, visit www.protective.com/advisory.finance.yahoo

EY secures AU$10.7M to build Australia digital ID register after limited tender - Australia has contracted EY to build a digital ID register as a foundation for its national system, but a select source bidding process is drawing criticism.biometricupdate