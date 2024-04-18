A new digital canvas for outdoor advertising arrives in the heart of Barcelona | LED DREAM Group transforms the Stage Front Stadium with cutting-edge LED display

The Stage Front Stadium in Barcelona underwent a revolutionary transformation thanks to the collaboration between RCD Espanyol, the investment Group Publimaes, and LED DREAM Group. The installation of an impressive LED screen of nearly 200 square meters on the south facade of the Stadium promises to change the advertising landscape of the city. Thanks to state-of-the-art technology and impeccable engineering, LED DREAM Group has managed to create a screen that not only offers an exceptional visual experience but also provides new business opportunities. The strategic location of the screen at one of the main entrances to the city of Barcelona ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Notizie Correlate
IN Diretta streaming DALLE 12 CLICCANDO NELLA FINESTRA QUI SOTTO Tech Talk, Special NAB 2024 #2LIVE @ Digital-News.itUna produzione a cura di Comunicare Digitale - Piattaforma CONNECT | ... (digital-news)
IN Diretta streaming DALLE 12 CLICCANDO NELLA FINESTRA QUI SOTTO Tech Talk, Special NAB 2024LIVE @ Digital-News.itUna produzione a cura di Comunicare Digitale - Piattaforma CONNECT | #FED2024Media ... (digital-news)
Ciao! Hai già portato avanti il tuo orologio 1 ora? Bene, allora siamo pronti a festeggiare la Santa Pasqua insieme a voi lettori di Digital-News.it. Il ritrovarsi seppur "virtualmente" ancora una ... (digital-news)
A new digital canvas for outdoor advertising arrives in the heart of Barcelona: LED DREAM Group transforms the Stage ...
Do college libraries have a place in the digital age - It’s no secret that, in recent decades, more and more resources have shifted away from the physical and toward the digital. Students’ needs have changed, and libraries have changed to match. In 2023, ...dailyuw
Protective Life Insurance Company Launches New Advisory Variable Universal Life Product on FireLight - To learn more about this product or for outsourced insurance desks to access this new fee-based VUL, visit www.protective.com/advisory.finance.yahoo
EY secures AU$10.7M to build Australia digital ID register after limited tender - Australia has contracted EY to build a digital ID register as a foundation for its national system, but a select source bidding process is drawing criticism.biometricupdate