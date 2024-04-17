WWE | Williams ha la meglio su Hayes nello steel cage

WWE: Williams ha la meglio su Hayes nello steel cage (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Ad NXT l’accesa rivalità tra i due astri nascenti della federazione, Trick Williams e Carmelo Hayes, ha visto aggiungersi l’ennesimo capitolo a questa faida in uno steel cage match. Seppur dal minutaggio ridotto (circa 10 minuti), l’incontro si è rivelato intenso e ricco di colpi di scena. Nelle fasi conclusive della contesa Williams era riuscito a mettere al tappeto l’avversario, creando le condizioni ideali per poter “fuggire” dalla struttura aggiudicandosi il match. Tuttavia tre uomini mascherati, la cui identità è rimasta ignota, hanno ostacolato la fuga di Trick, permettendo a Carmelo di ristorarsi e di aggredire nuovamente l’avversario con una sedia. Williams scaltramente è riuscito ad evitare l’attacco stendendo Carmelo per un conto di tre decisivo. L’intera clip del match ...
WWE: Annunciati diversi e importanti match per NXT Spring Breakin - La scorsa notte si è svolto NXT, e dopo lo show la WWE ha annunciato diversi match per Spring Breakin, prossimo grande appuntamento ...spaziowrestling

WWE NXT Results: Trick Williams Beats Carmelo Hayes In A Steel Cage Fight - Hayes faced Trick Williams in a steel cage fight last night. This proved to be an exciting battle and Williams, eventually, succeeded in getting the better of his opponent.news18

News On Sheamus’ New WWE Ring Gear + Updated WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ (Night One) Card - News On Sheamus' New WWE Ring Gear + Updated WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ (Night One) Card Wrestling News and Rumors ...ewrestlingnews

