Notizie Correlate
La WWE, durante la diretta di NXT di stanotte, ha Annunciato il prossimo evento speciale su due settimane dello show di sviluppo, ovvero Spring Breakin’. Il 23 ed il 30 aprile, i due episodi ... (zonawrestling)
Ancora pochi giorni e la tanto attesa resa dei conti tra Trick Williams e Carmelo Hayes avverrà sul ring di Stand & Deliver. Un match che ha quasi oscurato quello per il titolo di NXT tra ... (zonawrestling)
Non solo WrestleMania, ma fra una decina di giorni andrà di scena anche l’evento più importante in casa NXT, ovvero Stand & Deliver, che con i dovuti paragoni si può considerare la ... (zonawrestling)
WWE: Williams ha la meglio su Hayes nello steel cage
