WWE | The Rock promette vendetta ad Undertaker

WWE The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: The Rock promette vendetta ad Undertaker (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Nel main event della Night 2 di WM 40 Roman Reigns e Cody Rhodes si sono affrontati con in palio il WWE Unisputed Universal Title nell’ambito di un Bloodline Rules Match. Proprio per via della stipulazione nel corso del match è successo di tutto con diverse Superstar che son venute in aiuto di Cody in modo da contrastare le interferenze della Bloodine. Tra queste The Undertaker, il quale ha colto di sorpresa The Rock mettendolo fuorigioco con una chokeslam. Il Final Boss ha voluto lanciare un messaggio al Dead Man. “Ci reincontreremo e per te non sarà piacevole” Dopo quanto accaduto a WM 40, The Rock ha voluto mandare un messaggio ad Undertaker. Come sappiamo, il Dead Man ha contribuito ad indirizzare il match a favore di Cody Rhodes e ora il Final Boss promette vendetta. ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Notizie Correlate

  • WWE The

    Come annunciato dalla WWE nei giorni scorsi, Sheamus è tornato in azione nel corso della puntata di Monday Night Raw di ieri notte dopo una lunga assenza. Era assente da mesi e non lottava ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE The

    Siamo abituati a vederlo nei panni del personaggio pubblico, che siano quelli dell’influencer o quelli della WWE superstar, conosciamo per lo più il Logan Paul che vediamo attraverso lo ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE The

    Pochi giorni fa, la WWE ha celebrato WrestleMania XL. Lo spettacolo più importante dell’anno nella compagnia di TKO è stato caratterizzato dalla partecipazione principale di The Rock, che è ... (zonawrestling)

WWE: The Rock punta dritto a WrestleMania 41

WWE Backstage Reaction to Rhea Ripley Injury Revealed; Does Liv Morgan Have Heat Internally - Know how WWE backstage reacted to Rhea Ripley getting injured and if Liv Morgan is bearing the heat for her injury.pinkvilla

David Beckham recalls Man United's treble-winning season in Amazon's '99' documentary trailer - From the producers of Netflix's Beckham, Prime Video's docuseries will explore the Red Devils' Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup win with untold stories from Sir Alex Ferguson, Gary Neville, ...mirror.co.uk

WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Night 1 Preview: Title Matches, Updated Card - Breakin' Night 1 is mere days away and the first night of the gold brand's annual event is set to have massive ramifications. This will be the first major event for WWE NXT of the promotion's 'new era ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE The
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.