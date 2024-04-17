WWE | The Rock promette vendetta ad Undertaker

(Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Nel main event della Night 2 di WM 40 Roman Reigns e Cody Rhodes si sono affrontati con in palio il WWE Unisputed Universal Title nell’ambito di un Bloodline Rules Match. Proprio per via della stipulazione nel corso del match è successo di tutto con diverse Superstar che son venute in aiuto di Cody in modo da contrastare le interferenze della Bloodine. Tra queste The, il quale ha colto di sorpresa Themettendolo fuorigioco con una chokeslam. Il Final Boss ha voluto lanciare un messaggio al Dead Man. “Ci reincontreremo e per te non sarà piacevole” Dopo quanto accaduto a WM 40, Theha voluto mandare un messaggio ad. Come sappiamo, il Dead Man ha contribuito ad indirizzare il match a favore di Cody Rhodes e ora il Final Boss. ...

WWE Backstage Reaction to Rhea Ripley Injury Revealed; Does Liv Morgan Have Heat Internally - Know how WWE backstage reacted to Rhea Ripley getting injured and if Liv Morgan is bearing the heat for her injury.pinkvilla

David Beckham recalls Man United's treble-winning season in Amazon's '99' documentary trailer - From the producers of Netflix's Beckham, Prime Video's docuseries will explore the Red Devils' Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup win with untold stories from Sir Alex Ferguson, Gary Neville, ...mirror.co.uk

WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Night 1 Preview: Title Matches, Updated Card - Breakin' Night 1 is mere days away and the first night of the gold brand's annual event is set to have massive ramifications. This will be the first major event for WWE NXT of the promotion's 'new era ...msn