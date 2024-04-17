Notizie Correlate
Shawn Spears ha fatto il suo “nuovo” debutto a NXT Roadblock, puntata speciale dello show giallonero ieri notte, contro un lottatore di quarta generazione. Nonostante l’ex Tye Dillinger abbia ... (zonawrestling)
Shawn Spears è tornato in WWE sotto la bandiera di NXT. L’ex star della AEW è tornato rivelandosi come l’autore delle criptiche vignette apparse nelle ultime settimane. Spears ha fatto parte ... (zonawrestling)
Stanotte si è rivelato colui il quale si nascondeva dietro la storia dei “tre volti” di NXT, ossia Shawn Spears. L’atleta è già noto al pubblico della WWE sotto il nome di Tye Dillinger, con ... (zonawrestling)
WWE: Shawn Spears assume (anche) il ruolo di produttore
Report – Shawn Spears Working As A Producer In WWE NXT - Shawn Spears has begun working as a backstage producer since his return to WWE NXT earlier this year. Fightful is reporting that Spears helped produce both women’s matches on the live USA Network ...ewrestlingnews
Report: Shawn Spears Helping As A Producer At NXT - Shawn Spears’ return to WWE NXT is not limited to his work as a member of the talent roster. He is reportedly helping as a producer. Spears returned to WWE and made his re-debut on the February 27 ...yahoo
Backstage Report Indicates WWE NXT Star Also Working As Producer - According to a new report, a "WWE NXT" star isn't just working in the ring, and is also functioning as a backstage producer.msn