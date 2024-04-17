WWE | Shawn Spears assume anche il ruolo di produttore

Report – Shawn Spears Working As A Producer In WWE NXT - Shawn Spears has begun working as a backstage producer since his return to WWE NXT earlier this year. Fightful is reporting that Spears helped produce both women’s matches on the live USA Network ...ewrestlingnews

