WWE | La Family dietro la “sparizione” di Gulak? Giustificazione in storyline dopo le parole di Ronda Rousey

WWE: La Family dietro la “sparizione” di Gulak? Giustificazione (in storyline) dopo le parole di Ronda Rousey (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) dopo le parole di Ronda Rousey di qualche settimana fa, Drew Gulak è stato “rimosso” dalla sua stable, la No Quarter Catch Crew, e ieri notte è stata data una Giustificazione in chiave storyline a questo allontanamento. Anzi, decisamente di più, almeno davanti alle telecamere. E’ stata infatti la Family guidata da Tony D’Angelo a prendersi i meriti (fittizi) dell’assenza di Gulak, pur non citandolo durante NXT, in un confronto proprio la No Quarter Catch Crew. They killed off Drew Gulak in NXT?! That went dark fastpic.twitter.com/Rr7pd7CaGo— JB (@SUPERZOMGBBQ) April 17, 2024 Il tutto è ovviamente una stoyline per giustificare l’allontanamento, dalle scene, di un Gulak accusato proprio da ...
