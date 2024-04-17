WWE | La Family dietro la “sparizione” di Gulak? Giustificazione in storyline dopo le parole di Ronda Rousey

(Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024)ledidi qualche settimana fa, Drewè stato “rimosso” dalla sua stable, la No Quarter Catch Crew, e ieri notte è stata data unain chiavea questo allontanamento. Anzi, decisamente di più, almeno davanti alle telecamere. E’ stata infatti laguidata da Tony D’Angelo a prendersi i meriti (fittizi) dell’assenza di, pur non citandolo durante NXT, in un confronto proprio la No Quarter Catch Crew. They killed off Drewin NXT?! That went dark fastpic.twitter.com/Rr7pd7CaGo— JB (@SUPERZOMGBBQ) April 17, 2024 Il tutto è ovviamente una stoyline per giustificare l’allontanamento, dalle scene, di unaccusato proprio da ...

