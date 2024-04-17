Notizie Correlate
Come abbiamo visto nel corso dell’ultimo episodio di SmackDown, Solo Sikoa ha deciso di sovvertire le gerarchie all’interno della Bloodline proponendosi come nuovo capotavola. Al suo fianco ... (zonawrestling)
Dopo anni di regno del titolo Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns è stato sconfitto la scorsa domenica da Cody Rhodes a WrestleMania 40. La sera successiva a Raw, The Rock è ... (zonawrestling)
Sembra ufficiale l’approdo di Jacob Fatu in WWE. L’ex MLW Heavyweight Champion, che ha terminato i suoi impegni con la medesima promotion a febbraio, sarebbe quindi il nuovo acquisto di Triple ... (zonawrestling)
WWE: I fan ringraziano Carmelo Hayes dopo NXT, lui risponde con il gesto dell'ombrello. Il video
Jorge Masvidal on Why UFC Wouldn't Let Him Fight 'Creep' Jake Paul - Jorge Masvidal has finally revealed why the UFC wouldn't let him fight Jake Paul, despite the two having beef for the last three years. Masvidal was talking ahead of his boxing fi ...givemesport
Man Utd fans all making same point about Erik ten Hag after Champions League result - Manchester United fans have all been making the same point after seeing Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League semi-finals. Dortmund edged out Atletico Madrid in a thrilling Champions League ...sportbible
‘This is honestly sad to watch’, say worried boxing fans as Mike Tyson, 57, releases training clip before Jake Paul bout - WORRIED boxing fans have said Mike Tyson’s latest training video is “honestly so sad to watch” ahead of his bout with Jake Paul. Tyson vs Paul was confirmed last month ahead of ...thesun.co.uk