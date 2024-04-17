Wrestling | Roman Reigns | Il “vincitore sconfitto” DI WM40

(Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Un regno lunghissimo che ha esaltato, e forse anche annoiato, diversi fan della WWE. Tutto si è risolto, però, in quel di WrestleMania 40 con Cody Rhodes che è diventato il nuovo campione del mondo detronizzando. Il Tribal Chief esce da grandedallo Showcase of the Immortals, ma risultando comunque ilincontrastato degli ultimi anni: la sua presenza scenica, il suo talento e la sua fame gli hanno consentito di mantenere la cintura per diversi anni diventando uno dei numero uno più longevi di sempre. Prestazioni che hanno esaltato Triple H, mica uno qualunque., le belle parole di Triple H: “Il suo prossimo capitolo lascerà a bocca aperta, è uno dei più grandi” “Si parla molto del più grande di tutti i tempi. Puoi argomentare su ...

Sheamus Responds to WWE Fans Calling Him Fat After Return - Sheamus, himself, took to social media to reply to the critics, stating he is just 'big boned.' ...givemesport

Leader congratulates Iranian wrestlers on their continental championships - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has offered his congratulations to members of the Iranian national Wrestling teams for winning Asian championship titles.en.irna.ir

Roman Reigns pictured working on Keke Palmer Project after WWE WrestleMania 40 loss - After his loss at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns was caught filming for a Hollywood project with Keke Palmer, during his hiatus from WWE TV.khelnow