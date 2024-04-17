Wrestling | Roman Reigns | Il “vincitore sconfitto” DI WM40

Wrestling Roman

Wrestling | Roman Reigns, Il “vincitore sconfitto” DI WM40 (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Un regno lunghissimo che ha esaltato, e forse anche annoiato, diversi fan della WWE. Tutto si è risolto, però, in quel di WrestleMania 40 con Cody Rhodes che è diventato il nuovo campione del mondo detronizzando Roman Reigns. Il Tribal Chief esce da grande sconfitto dallo Showcase of the Immortals, ma risultando comunque il vincitore incontrastato degli ultimi anni: la sua presenza scenica, il suo talento e la sua fame gli hanno consentito di mantenere la cintura per diversi anni diventando uno dei numero uno più longevi di sempre. Prestazioni che hanno esaltato Triple H, mica uno qualunque. Roman Reigns, le belle parole di Triple H: “Il suo prossimo capitolo lascerà a bocca aperta, è uno dei più grandi” “Si parla molto del più grande di tutti i tempi. Puoi argomentare su ...
