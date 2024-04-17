What Jennifer Did | Netflix sotto accusa per aver usato foto manipolate con l' AI nel documentario true crime

What Jennifer Did: Netflix sotto accusa per aver usato foto manipolate con l'AI nel documentario true crime (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Fanno discutere le foto palesemente manipolate che compaiono nel documentario true crime di Netflix What Jennifer Did. Netflix è stata accusata di utilizzare immagini manipolate dall'intelligenza artificiale nel documentario true crime What Jennifer Did - Il caso Jennifer Pan. La storia (raccapricciante) ruota attorno a Jennifer Pan, condannata per un attacco omicida ai danni dei suoi genitori. Dopo circa 28 minuti dall'inizio del documentario, Nam Nguyen, compagno di scuola di Jennifer, la descrive come una persona "vivace, felice, sicura di sé e molto ...
