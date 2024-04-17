Notizie Correlate
La piattaforma avrebbe manipolato le scene di Jennifer Pan, protagonista del documentario true crime (wired)
La recensione di What Jennifer Did - Il caso Jennifer Pan, docu-film su un caso che ha sconvolto l'America, nel quale l'identità del colpevole non è il fine, ma il motivo che spinge alla narrazione ... (movieplayer)
Il film: What Jennifer Did: il caso Jennifer Pan, 2024. Regia: Jenny Popplewell. Genere: True crime. Durata: 86 minuti. Dove l’abbiamo visto: in anteprima su Netflix. Trama: Quando Jennifer Pan ... (cinemaserietv)
What Jennifer Did: Netflix sotto accusa per aver usato foto manipolate con l'AI nel documentario true crime
