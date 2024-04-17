Ulike Revolutionizes At-Home Hair Removal with the Launch of Air 10 IPL Device (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) LONDON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/Video di Tendenza
Ulike, a pioneer in at-Home beauty care solutions, is thrilled to announce the debut of its latest innovation, the Air 10 IPL Hair Removal Device. This groundbreaking product represents a significant leap forward in the realm of personal grooming, offering users the opportunity to achieve salon-grade results from the comfort of their own Homes. The Air 10 harnesses cutting-edge IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology to target Hair at the root, leaving skin smoother and Hair-free. By utilizing the power of light energy, this Device offers a safe, effective, and convenient alternative to traditional Hair Removal methods. with the Air 10, users can ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Ulike, a pioneer in at-Home beauty care solutions, is thrilled to announce the debut of its latest innovation, the Air 10 IPL Hair Removal Device. This groundbreaking product represents a significant leap forward in the realm of personal grooming, offering users the opportunity to achieve salon-grade results from the comfort of their own Homes. The Air 10 harnesses cutting-edge IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology to target Hair at the root, leaving skin smoother and Hair-free. By utilizing the power of light energy, this Device offers a safe, effective, and convenient alternative to traditional Hair Removal methods. with the Air 10, users can ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video Ulike RevolutionizesVideo Ulike Revolutionizes