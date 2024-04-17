Notizie Correlate
Non vanno bene le cose per Sylvester Stallone sul set della serie Tulsa King. Alcune comparse hanno accusato il popolare attore protagonista e uno dei registi dello show televisivo crato da Taylor ... (cinemaserietv)
Sylvester Stallone e un regista di Tulsa King sono stati accusati da alcune comparse di averle denigrate e offese sul set criticando il loro aspetto. Una società di casting con sede ad Atlanta ... (movieplayer)
La seconda Stagione vedrà la presenza di una star del Marvel Cinematic Universe Ora che sono iniziate le riprese della Stagione 2 di Tulsa King, con il ritorno del Dwight Manfredi di Sylvester ... (movieplayer)
Tulsa King 2: Sylvester Stallone prova a far dimenticare lo scandalo delle comparse con una foto dal set
Sylvester Stallone Back on 'Tulsa King' Set Amid Casting Drama" - 1970s film icon and action hero Sylvester Stallone is currently tied up with the ongoing second season of his paramount+ show, "Tulsa King." He has been very active on social media in recent months, ...msn
Sylvester Stallone Returns to ‘Tulsa King’ Season 2 Set Amid Casting Controversy - The actor was accused of mocKing background performers with alleged insults including “ugly” and “tub of lard" on the set of the hit Paramount+ show; director Craig Zisk has denied the claims.hollywoodreporter