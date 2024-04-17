Tulsa King 2 | Sylvester Stallone prova a far dimenticare lo scandalo delle comparse con una foto dal set

Tulsa King

Tulsa King 2: Sylvester Stallone prova a far dimenticare lo scandalo delle comparse con una foto dal set (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Sylvester Stallone glissa sulle denunce di maltrattamenti della comparse di Tulsa King 2 e posta una nuova foto dal set che lo vede in gran forma. Mentre sono in corso le riprese della seconda stagione di Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone condivide una foto dal set glissando sulle polemiche che lo hanno visto coinvolto di recente. Nella serie di Paramount+ creata da Taylor Sheridan, Stallone interpreta Dwight 'Generale' Manfredi, ex boss della mafia uscito dal carcere dopo una lunga condanna che viene spedito a Tulsa, in Oklahoma, nel cuore del nulla, dai suoi vecchi capi. Come chiarisce la nostra recensione di Tulsa King, la prima ...
Tulsa King 2: Sylvester Stallone prova a far dimenticare lo scandalo delle comparse con una foto dal set

Sylvester Stallone Back on 'Tulsa King' Set Amid Casting Drama" - 1970s film icon and action hero Sylvester Stallone is currently tied up with the ongoing second season of his paramount+ show, "Tulsa King." He has been very active on social media in recent months, ...msn

Sylvester Stallone Returns to ‘Tulsa King’ Season 2 Set Amid Casting Controversy - The actor was accused of mocKing background performers with alleged insults including “ugly” and “tub of lard" on the set of the hit Paramount+ show; director Craig Zisk has denied the claims.hollywoodreporter

