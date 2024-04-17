Transformers One | il trailer del film sarà proiettato…dallo spazio!

Notizie Correlate
Il Thor dei Marvel Studios sarà un giovane Optimus Prime nel nuovo film d'animazione del franchise Ancora novità e anticipazioni dal CinemaCon di Las Vegas, dove è stato possibile dare una prima ... (movieplayer)
La saga dei Transformers tornerà protagonista sul grande schermo e Paramount ha condiviso nuove anticipazioni e dettagli sui prossimi progetti. Paramount ha condiviso nuovi aggiornamenti riguardanti ... (movieplayer)
Arriva Transformers - IL Risveglio lunedì 5 febbraio alle 21.15 su Sky Cinema Uno in streaming su NOW e disponibile on demand. Una Nuova EpicaAvventura nata dalla linea di giocattoli anni '80 ... (digital-news)
Transformers One: Chris Hemsworth e Brian Tyree Henry annunciano l’arrivo del trailer
Bugatti Veyron GS Vitesse “Transformers” Proves You Don’t Have To Grow Up To Be Rich - One of just 92 Bugatti Veyrons Grand Sport Vitesse, this example is made even more recognizable by the Autobots symbol on the hood ...carscoops
Chris Hemsworth reveals he was rejected from role in Kevin Costner film after the Hollywood veteran cast himself for the part - Chris Hemsworth has revealed he was turned down for a role in a Kevin Costner-directed film, only to discover that Costner had cast himself.dailymail.co.uk
‘Transformers: One’ Trailer Launch: Buckle Up & Get Ready - One' trailer is literally blasting off into space on April 18th. Watch the live launch and see the epic first footage!hollywoodoutbreak