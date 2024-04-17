Transformers One | il trailer del film sarà proiettato…dallo spazio!

Transformers One

Transformers One, il trailer del film sarà proiettato…dallo spazio! (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Il primo trailer di Transformers One, l’origin story d’animazione con le voci di Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry e Scarlett Johansson, sarà lanciato nello spazio giovedì 18 aprile alle ore 16:00, dopo un Livestream che inizierà alle 15:00. Si tratta di un evento assolutamente unico, che permetterà di portare l’emozione del cinema direttamente tra le stelle. Dopo tanta attesa e una presentazione al CinemaCon 2024, finalmente la curiosità degli spettatori sarà appagata con l’arrivo del tanto atteso teaser trailer di Transformers One. Attraverso una breve clip condivisa sul proprio profilo X, Chris Hemsworth insieme a Brian Tyree Henry ha annunciato che il video sarà reso disponibile giovedì 18 aprile con uno streaming in diretta… direttamente dallo ...
Transformers One: Chris Hemsworth e Brian Tyree Henry annunciano l’arrivo del trailer

