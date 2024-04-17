Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa e maglia per Juan Pedro Lopez davanti ad un ottimo Pellizzari

Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa e maglia per Juan Pedro Lopez davanti ad un ottimo Pellizzari (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Prima vittoria da professionista di gran qualità per Juan Pedro Lopez. Colpo doppio per lo spagnolo della Lidl-Trek che nella terza tappa del Tour of the Alps, in quel di Schwaz, trionfa a braccia alzate e, sfruttando anche gli abbuoni, va a cogliere la leadership della classifica generale. Nella prima fase di gara il protagonista è stato Filippo Ganna. Lunga azione solitaria per il piemontese della Ineos Grenadiers che ha provato ad andar via sin dai primi chilometri, proseguendo a lungo senza compagni d’attacco. L’azzurro è stato ripreso dal plotone a 28 chilometri dall’arrivo: occasione importante per mettere rodaggio nelle gambe in vista dei prossimi appuntamenti. Dal gruppo sulla salita di Pillberg si sono avvantaggiati in due: Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group – ...
