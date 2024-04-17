Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa e maglia a Lopez Ordine d’arrivo e classifica

Tour the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.quotidiano©

Fonte : sport.quotidiano
Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa e maglia a Lopez. Ordine d’arrivo e classifica (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Schwaz (Austria), 17 aprile 2024 - La tappa 3 del Tour of the Alps 2024 conduce il gruppo da Schwaz a Schwaz dopo 124,8 km e vede il successo di Juan Pedro Lopez, che fa valere le sue doti da scalatore puro e liquida a fatica la compagnia del giovanissimo Giulio Pellizzari, che quasi riesce a concludere l'impresa tentata da Filippo Ganna: per lo spagnolo arrivano la prima vittoria da professionista e la maglia verde strappata a Tobias Foss. Si continua a salire nella tappa 4, la Laives-Borgo Valsugana di 141,3 km, che proporrà 2 GPM di prima categoria.   La cronaca Dopo 10 km di gara, in una giornata da tregenda, parte in solitaria Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), che guadagna 1' di vantaggio poco dopo il dentello che apre la tappa ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidiano

Notizie Correlate

  • Tour the

    La classifica generale del Tour of The Alps 2024 aggiornata dopo la terza tappa, lunga 125 chilometri da Schwaz a Schwaz, vinta dallo spagnolo Juan Pedro Lopez, che è anche la nuova maglia verde. ... (sportface)

  • Tour the

    Sfuma il bis azzurro al Tour of the Alps 2024, che aveva visto Alessandro De Marchi vincere la seconda frazione in solitaria. La terza tappa, di 125 km da Schwaz a Schwaz, ha infatti visto prevalere ... (sportface)

  • Tour the

    Un grande Juan Pedro Lopez fa l’en-plein nella terza tappa del Tour of the Alps 2024: a Schwaz, in una tappa particolarmente dura, vince per la prima volta in carriera e si prende anche la maglia ... (oasport)

L'impressionante caduta del ciclista al Tour of the Alps: giù dal ponte in discesa, a tutta velocità

Golf: Mani Ram dominates round one of Gurgaon Open with 9-under 63 - Karnal’s Mani Ram dominated round one of the Gurgaon Open with a nine-under 63 to lead by two shots here at the Classic Golf & Country Club.thehansindia

2024 PGA Championship odds, field: Surprising PGA picks from golf model that has nailed 11 majors - SportsLine's proven model simulated the PGA Championship 2024 10,000 times and revealed its PGA golf picks for Valhalla Golf Club ...cbssports

Local Indie Rockers Bnny Celebrate Release Of Buzzy Sophomore Album At Empty Bottle Friday - And Friday, Bnny is playing a hometown record release show at the Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave. “I feel like this album is an ode to Chicago. … Inherently, it’s about Chicago,” Viscius said.blockclubchicago

Video di Tendenza
Video Tour the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.