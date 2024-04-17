Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa 4 in tv | percorso | altimetria | orari e favoriti

Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa 4 in tv: percorso, altimetria, orari e favoriti (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Schwaz, 17 aprile 2024 - Si sale ancora al Tour of the Alps 2024. Dopo il colpo di Juan Pedro Lopez,  tocca alla tappa 4, frazione regina di questa edizione in programma giovedì 18 aprile. Un palcoscenico di primo piano dove potrebbe andare in sena la sfida definitiva per decretare il vincitore. Nella tappa 3 a Schwaz lo scalatore spagnolo ha preceduto l’italiano Giulio Pellizzari di 21 secondi e soprattutto il gruppo guidato da Tobias Foss di 38, prendendosi anche la leadership della generale. Nel gruppo dei migliori anche Antonio Tiberi che rimane in lotta per il podio. La classifica generale vede ora lo spagnolo in testa con 31” su Foss, 45” su O’Connor e 48” su Tiberi.  Sommario percorso favoriti Dove vederla in tv ...
