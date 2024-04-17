Tour of the Alps 2024 | risultati e classifica terza tappa | Juanpe Lopez conquista frazione e maglia

Fonte : sportface
Tour of the Alps 2024, risultati e classifica terza tappa: Juanpe Lopez conquista frazione e maglia (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Sfuma il bis azzurro al Tour of the Alps 2024, che aveva visto Alessandro De Marchi vincere la seconda frazione in solitaria. La terza tappa, di 125 km da Schwaz a Schwaz, ha infatti visto prevalere lo spagnolo Juan Pedro Lopez, protagonista di un allungo decisivo nel finale grazie al quale ha tagliato il traguardo in solitaria. Secondo posto per l’azzurro Giulio Pelizzari, che aveva tentato un’accelerazione ma ha poi dovuto cedere il passo al rivale, accusando 22 secondi di ritardo all’arrivo. A completare il podio il norvegese Tobias Foss, vincitore della prima tappa, che dopo due giorni ha dovuto cedere la maglia verde proprio a Lopez, nuovo leader della classifica generale. Tour OF ...
