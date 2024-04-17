Tour of the Alps 2024 | Juan Pedro Lopez | “Una delle giornate più dure e più fredde in bici | ma ero in grande condizione”

(Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Unfa l’en-plein nella terza tappa delof the: a Schwaz, in una tappa particolarmente dura, vince per la prima volta in carriera e si prende anche la maglia verde di leader della classifica generale, andando a superare Tobias Foss. Buon piazzamento oggi per Giulio Pellizzari che arriva secondo. Queste le impressioni dello spagnolo dopo la tappa ai microfoni dell’organizzazione, al termine di una giornata condizionata da pioggia e freddo: “Giornata fantastica per me, non solo per la vittoria, ma perché è stata una giornata durissima per tutti, quattro gradi di temperatura, è stata unapiùe piùdella mia vita in ...

Prima vittoria da professionista di gran qualità per Juan Pedro Lopez . Colpo doppio per lo spagnolo della Lidl-Trek che nella terza tappa del Tour of the Alps , in quel di Schwaz, trionfa a braccia ... (oasport)

What players – including Nancy Lopez, JoAnne Carner and Beth Daniel – are saying about Nelly Korda's sensational streak - Korda’s quest for a second career major title and piece of history begins on Thursday at the Club at Carlton Woods.golfweek.usatoday

Regional event highlights include Judas Priest concert, Jurassic Quest, West Chester parade - The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region: • Metal icons Judas Priest, Touring in support of their new album “Invincible Shield,” make a stop at ...readingeagle

Zendaya praises Sinner and shares a funny confession: "I'm really bad with tennis" - Zendaya, who will star in the highly anticipated film Challengers by Italian director Luca Guadagnino, was present at the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters, where she witnessed the match between Jannik Sinner ...tennisworldusa