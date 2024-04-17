Tour of the Alps 2024 | Giulio Pellizzari | “Spero di aver dimostrato di essere forte”

Tour of the Alps 2024, Giulio Pellizzari: “Spero di aver dimostrato di essere forte” (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè) ha chiuso al secondo posto la terza tappa del Tour of the Alps 2024, caratterizzata dalla lunga fuga solitaria di Filippo Ganna. Pellizzari subito dopo aver tagliato il traguardo è stato intervistato da Tina Ruggeri di InBici. Giulio, avevi detto che avresti tentato l’attacco, è stata durissima, una giornata veramente da tregenda, però un secondo posto che vale più di una vittoria. “Più di una vittoria no, però sono contento, dai. Stavo bene, quindi oggi sapevo che per arrivare avanti ci voleva testa e ce l’ho messa tutta. Queste tappe sono per i forti, mi hanno detto, e Spero di aver dimostrato di essere forte“. Lo ...
