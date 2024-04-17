Tennis | Roland Garros | gli italiani nelle entry list del tabellone principale

Tennis, Roland Garros: gli italiani nelle entry list del tabellone principale (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) La stagione su terra rossa si appresta a raggiungere il suo culmine anche quest’anno e lo farà con il circuito re di questo tipo di campo, ovvero il Roland Garros, in programma dal 20 maggio al 9 giugno. Un appuntamento imperdibile per tutti i protagonisti, che sperano chiaramente lasciare il segno all’interno del torneo. Intanto ieri sono state comunicate le entry list del tabellone principale del Roland Garros e, di conseguenza, anche tutti gli italiani che non avranno bisogno di disputare i turni di qualificazione. Andiamo dunque a scoprire chi sono sia al maschile che al femminile. Roland Garros, entry list: ecco gli italiani nel ...
