Tennis | Roland Garros | gli italiani nelle entry list del tabellone principale

Sinner numero uno al mondo Il grande obiettivo che si è messo in testa è un altro - L'azzurro che solo gli arbitri riescono a fermare vive con serenità la grande ossessione di superare Djokovic e fissa come obiettivo il triplete: Internazionali, Roland Garros e Olimpiadi ...corrieredellosport

Tennis: Coco Gauff eager to end claycourt trophy drought before French Open - World number three Coco Gauff is full of optimism heading into the claycourt season as she targets a first French Open crown but the American said her immediate focus was on ending her trophy drought ...wionews

Paris Olympics: See the venues of the Summer Games - This summer’s Olympics will unfold in more than 30 venues throughout Paris and other cities throughout France.nbcnews