Superman: Pruitt Taylor Vince sarà Jonathan Kent nel film di James Gunn (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Warner Bros/DC ha scelto l’attore che interpreterà Jonathan Kent nel film Superman diretto da James Gunn: il ruolo del padre adottivo del supereroe andrà a Pruitt Taylor Vince. Taylor Vince seguirà le orme di attori come Kevin Costner, che ha interpretato il personaggio nel film del 2013 L’uomo d’acciaio, e Glenn Ford nel Superman diretto da Richard Donner del 1978.L’attore Pruitt Taylor Vince (fonte: Getty) L’attore si unisce poi ad un cast che già include Nicholas Hoult nel ruolo di Lex Luthor, David Corenswet nel ruolo del protagonista, Rachel Brosnahan in quello di Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo nel ruolo di Jimmy ...
