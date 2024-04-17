Superman | Pruitt Taylor Vince sarà Jonathan Kent nel film di James Gunn

James Gunn’s Superman Adds Pruitt Taylor Vince As Jonathan Kent - Superman, which is serving as Gunn's big screen kick off to his DC Studios, already features David Corenswet as Clark/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela ...msn

'The Mentalist' Actor Pruitt Taylor Vince Lands Major Role in 'Superman: Legacy' - Next up for Taylor Vince is a series regular role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, opposite Natalie Portman. The actor has also appeared on Stranger Things, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD ...popculture

James Gunn’s Superman brings Birdbox star onboard - Birdbox actor Pruitt Taylor Vince will star in the new James Gunn Superman as Jonathan Kent. The Wrap confirms that the veteran actor will play the adopted father, Pa Kent. He’s the one who found the ...msn