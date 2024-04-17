Superman | Neva Howell avrà il ruolo di Martha Kent nel film di James Gunn

Superman: Neva Howell avrà il ruolo di Martha Kent nel film di James Gunn (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) L'attrice Neva Howell ha ottenuto il ruolo di Martha Kent nel film Superman, con star David Corenswet, scritto e diretto da James Gunn. Sarà Neva Howell a interpretare Martha Kent nel film Superman, scritto e diretto da James Gunn, che riporterà sul grande schermo le avventure di Clark Kent. Nella giornata di ieri era stato svelato che Pruitt Taylor Vince sarà invece Jonathan, il padre adottivo del supereroe. Il nuovo arrivo nel cast L'attrice Neva Howell ha recitato in progetti come Diario di una schiappa - Portatemi a casa! e La truffa dei Logan ed è ...
