Stargate Hydrogen to unveil their new stack for green hydrogen production during the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam

Stargate Hydrogen,manufacturer of electrolysers for green Hydrogen production, announces the launch of their new Alkaline Electrolysis stack during the World Hydrogen Summit from 13th to 15thMay 2024 in Rotterdam. green Hydrogen, or H2 produced from water via renewable electricity, is an effective way to drastically cut industrial CO2 emissions in industries which until now rely on fossil fuels. An electrolysis stack is the heart of a system for ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
