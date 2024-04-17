Speedy Box Rally | a Peia e Leffe tornano i bolidi di legno

Speedy Box Rally, a Peia e Leffe tornano i bolidi di legno (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Dopo il ritorno “bagnato” dello scorso anno, domenica 21 aprile 2024 torna fra Peia e Leffe l’appassionante “Speedy Box Rally”, “la gara più pazza e divertente”, riservata ai bolidi di legno. Si tratta della prova di apertura del Campionato 2024 riservato a Soap Box e Drift Trike (tricicli): in calendario anche Bergamo (11 e 12 maggio), Villa d’Adda (16 giugno), Premolo (7 luglio), Bossico (28 luglio), Torre de’ Roveri (15 settembre) e Peia (29 settembre). Le discese ardite con i bolidi di legno sono una grande tradizione per la Bergamasca e la Val Gandino (teatro della prova finale e di quella conclusiva) ne è patria indiscussa. Una tradizione che annovera in Valle la memoria del Drake Battista Pezzoli “Casète”, cui è intitolata la ...
