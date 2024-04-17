Rugby | il Leinster si regala un All Black per la prossima stagione

(Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Ilsta dominando l’UnitedChampionship ed è arrivato in semifinale nella Champions Cup. I dubliners sono uno dei club più vincenti negli ultimi anni, ma la squadra irlandese non vuole certo fermarsi e per laha messo sotto contratto uno dei giocatori più forti al mondo. La, infatti, a Dublino sbarcherà Jordie Barrett, fratello degli altri Alls Beauden e Scott, e che ha sin qui conquistato 57 caps con la maglia della Nuova Zelanda. Barrett si prenderà un anno sabbatico (non lo vedremo, dunque, a novembre contro l’Italia) dalla nazionale e giocherà in Europa con il. “Dublino e i suoi dintorni sono per noi un posto speciale: abbiamo diversi parenti e legami con questa zona dell’Irlanda. Da ...

