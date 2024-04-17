Redwood Software Receives 2024 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the New Partner Application Category (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) FRISCO, Texas, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Redwood Software today announced that it received a 2024 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the New Partner Application Category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP Partner. SAP presents these Awards annually to the top Partners that have excelled in developing and growing their Partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 26 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators. "The SAP Pinnacle Awards showcase the outstanding contributions of our ecosystem throughout the entire ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
