Redwood Software Receives 2024 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the New Partner Application Category

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) FRISCO, Texas, April 17,/PRNewswire/today announced that it received ain the New, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP. SAP presents theses annually to the tops that have excelled in developing and growing theirship with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 26 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators. "The SAPs showcase the outstanding contributions of our ecosystem throughout the entire ...