Proximus Revamps Customer Service Operations Platform in Collaboration with Infosys

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) LeveragesCobalt to simplify and standardizeNowfor better usability andexperience BENGALURU, India, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/(NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digitals and consulting, today announced a successful, Belgium's leading digitals and communications solutions provider, on theNowhelpedto standardize its existing processes on theNowand transform its...