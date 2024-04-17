PAOK-Club Brugge | Conference League | diretta tv | probabili formazioni | pronostici

PAOK-Club Brugge, Conference League: diretta tv, probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) PAOK-Club Brugge è una partita valida per il ritorno dei quarti di finale di Conference League e si gioca giovedì alle 21:00: diretta tv, probabili formazioni, pronostici. In Belgio, nel match d’andata, c’è stata una sola squadra in campo: il Club Brugge. I nerazzurri di Nicky Hayen hanno fatto valere il maggior tasso tecnico rispetto ai greci del PAOK, il cui unico obiettivo era quello di limitare il più possibile i danni per poi giocarsi il tutto per tutto nel catino del “Toumba”, già decisivo nel turno precedente contro la Dinamo Zagabria. Il rigore sbagliato da Thiago – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Anche allora i bianconeri di Razvan Lucescu – figlio di Mircea – dopo i primi 90 minuti ...
