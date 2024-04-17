O' Leary | Agcm ci lasci stare ma agisca contro le agenzie pirata

O'Leary, Agcm ci lasci stare ma agisca contro le agenzie pirata (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) "Basta fare azioni contro Ryanair quando offriamo i prezzi più bassi nel mercato italiano e fare invece qualcosa contro le Ota pirata (online travel agency) come eDreams che ha una reputazione per truffare i consumatori e gonfiare i prezzi dei biglietti". E' l'appello che lancia l'amministratore delegato del gruppo Ryanair, Michael O'Leary, in conferenza stampa, all'Agcm sulla vicenda delle agenzie online e sulla sua presunta posizione dominate in Italia. O'Leary ricorda quindi che la Corte d'Appello di Milano "ha recentemente respinto le richieste dei pirati delle Ota", secondo cui Ryanair avrebbe "abusato di una posizione dominante" sul mercato italiano. Durante la conferenza le Ota eDreams, Opodo e Booking e la stessa Agcm sono state rappresentate ...
