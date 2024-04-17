Now You See Me 3 | Ariana Greenblatt entra nel cast del sequel

Now You See Me 3, Ariana Greenblatt entra nel cast del sequel (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) La giovanissima star di Barbie e Ahsoka reciterà nel nuovo capitolo del franchise sulla magia. New entry nel cast di Now You See Me 3, il nuovo sequel del franchise di Lionsgate che ha incassato ben 687 milioni di dollari a livello mondiale. Ariana Greenblatt si aggiunge al nutrito cast principale che vedrà quasi sicuramente il ritorno di Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco e Mark Ruffalo, con le altre novità rappresentate da Dominic Sessa e Justice Smith. Terzo film e terzo regista, con Ruben Fleischer che eredita il seggiolino dietro la macchina da presa da Jon M. Chu, dopo l'esordio firmato Louis Leterrier. Al momento non si conoscono ancora i dettagli della …
    Jesse Eisenberg ha svelato i primi membri del cast di Now You See Me 3: Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Justice Smith (Dungeons&Dragons) e Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) reciteranno nel “soft reboot” ... (cinemaserietv)

    | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Ariana Greenblatt, nota per i suoi ruoli in film e serie TV di successo, si è unita al cast del terzo film della ... (mistermovie)

Now You See Me 3: Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith e Dominic Sessa nel cast

