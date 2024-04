Nba | Lakers vincono su campo New Orleans Pelicans e si qualificano ai playoff

Recap: The Kings eliminate the Warriors from play-in tournament with 118-94 win - Keegan Murray scored 32 points, De'Aaron Fox added 24 and the Sacramento Kings stayed alive in the play-in tournament ...kcra

NBA: LeBron James, Lakers get 7th seed with win over Pelicans - LeBron James had 23 points, nine assists and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers secured a playoff berth with a 110-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference play-in ...msn

NBA, i Lakers di LeBron battono i Pelicans e accedono ai playoff. Sacramento elimina i Golden State di Curry - Nella notte NBA sono arrivati due verdetti dai Play-in. I Los Angeles Lakers di LeBron James hanno superato 110-106 i New Orleans Pelicans, staccando il pass per i playoff. Si sfidavano la settima e..ilmattino