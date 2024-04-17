Nba | Lakers vincono su campo New Orleans Pelicans e si qualificano ai playoff

Nba Lakers

Nba, Lakers vincono su campo New Orleans Pelicans e si qualificano ai playoff (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Affronteranno al primo turno i Denver Nuggets, campioni in carica I Los Angeles Lakers vincono 110-106 sul campo dei New Orleans Pelicans e si qualificano ai playoff da settima della Western Conference e affronteranno al primo turno i Denver Nuggets, campioni in carica. A trascinare i californiani il solito LeBron James che, pur faticando al
